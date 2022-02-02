Perryopolis
Joseph James Lafko, 86, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, with his loving family at his side. Born April 16, 1935, in Perryopolis, he was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph John Lafko and Anna Marie Stihel Lafko; and infant brother, Lawrence.
A lifelong resident of Perryopolis, he was a member St. John's Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus, 4427, Slovak Catholic Sokol, and a lifetime member of the Retired Teachers Association.
He was employed as an educator and coach for Frazier School District for 40 years teaching Social Studies and coaching boys' basketball and girls' softball. He was honored as Teacher of the Year by the Herald Standard 1995-96.
He served in the Army and Air Force Reserves for seven years.
Joe's greatest joy came from watching and encouraging his children and grandchildren to pursue their professional, creative, and athletic passions. He also enjoyed playing cards, gardening, canning his own fruits and vegetables, bowling, fishing, and making homemade root beer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bernadine Herchko Lafko, to whom he was married for 58 years; three children, Joseph R. Lafko and wife Shannon of Gibsonia, Valerie Lafko Eiben and husband Kevin of Jefferson, Md., Matthew Lafko and wife Candy of Tarentum; seven grandchildren, Nathaniel Eiben, Nicole Eiben Schneider and husband Sam, Joseph Ryan Lafko, Alex Eiben, Jenna Lafko, Bethany Lafko, and Christina Lafko; brother, Albert Lafko and sister-in-law Patricia of Denver, Colo.; sister-in-law, Julia Goretsy; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 3, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, where prayers of transfer will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, February 4, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. John The Baptist R.C. Church, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. John The Baptist R.C. Cemetery. Members of St. John the Baptist parish will pray the rosary at 3 p.m. Thursday and the Perryopolis Knights of Columbus Council 4427 will conduct services at 7 p.m., both in the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made, in memory of Joseph James Lafko, to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration Foundation at www.theaftd.org.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
