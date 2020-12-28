Smock
Joseph Koast, 79, of Smock, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born March 10, 1941, in Davistown, a son of the late Michael Koast and Mary Shefcheck Koast.
Joe graduated from Mapletown High School with the Class of 1959. He was the manager of the Fairchance Sewage Authority for many years before his retirement. Joe and his wife, Yvonne were best friends and did everything together.
Left to cherish Joe's memory are his loving wife of 47 years, Yvonne Croftcheck Koast of Smock; a dedicated son, Joseph D. Koast; a daughter, Cathleen Wardle and husband Jeff of Eight Four; grandson Nathanael Wardle; and a sister, Mary Holland and husband Dick of Pittsburgh.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Arrangements are private at his request.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
