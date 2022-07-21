Carroll Township
Joseph L. Chilzer, 73, of Carroll Township, died Monday, July 18, 2022, in his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born November 7, 1948, in North Charleroi, a son of the late Joseph J. Chilzer and the late Thelma Walch Chilzer.
Joe was a member of Belle Vernon United Methodist Church.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving as a radioman.
He was employed at US Steel Duquesne Works as a master bricklayer until its closure. He then was employed by PennDot as an assistant construction materials manager.
Joe was an avid hunter, archer, and fisherman. He was a lifelong member of the Eldora Rod and Gun Club and the Valley Inn Sportsman Association. He loved working with wood and made specialized furniture and other items for family and friends.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Ruth Kifer Chilzer; two daughters, Jennifer C. (Stuart) Cunningham of South Park and Emily L. Zarichnak of Rostraver Township; five grandchildren, Maddie, Wyatt and Willa Zarichnak, and Parker and Troy Cunningham; and a sister, Nancy L. Morris of South Park.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anthony L. Massafra Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 40 Second Street Extension, Donora, PA 15033 (724) 379-6900, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 21. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Chuck Jack officiating.
Interment will follow at the Monongahela Cemetery, Monongahela.
