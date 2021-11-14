Masontown
Joseph L. Friend Sr., 62, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, from alengthy illness. He was born May 24, 1959, a son of the late Frank E. Moreland and IvalouSpittler Friend Mattiucci.
Joe is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathleen Radicic Friend; one daughter, Melissa M.(Robert) Brewer; three sons, Joseph L. (Krystle) Friend Jr., Jed E. Friend and Amos (Anna) Friend; two grandchildren, Zachary F. Brewer and Aria G. Friend; two brothers, Charles F. (Yvonne) Friend and Steven Friend; two sisters, Mary Lou (Douglas) Buchan and Betty (John)Sebulsky; along with extended family; and his beloved dog, Buster.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his stepfather, Fred Mattiucci; twinbrothers, who died at birth, and one brother, Frank "Elwood" Friend; two sisters, Carolyn Rhome and Lois Sadler; and two nephews, Douglas "Scott" Rhome and Daniel L. Friend.
The family would like to thank Jim Black for being a good friend to Joe.
In honor of Joe's wishes, there will not be a visitation or service.
Arrangements entrusted to JOHN S MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown.
