Nilan, Point Marion
Joseph L. Reynolds, 78, of Nilan, Point Marion, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, in his home, following a lengthy illness. Born March 26, 1945, in Gans, he was the last surviving and youngest of nine children to Zianza and Ethel Mae Dallas Reynolds.
A 1963 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, Joe went on to further his education with extension courses at UCLA and Georgetown University, Penn State at both the Fayette Campus and University Park, and graduated from California State University of Pennsylvania.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict, he served with the first Marine Division in Chuho and DaNang from 1965-69.
Joe owned and operated the Reynolds Cleaning Service for 29 years, serving a number of customers in the Morgantown and surrounding areas.
He was a member of the DAV Chapter 118 in State College, and a former member of the Mason-Dixon Figure Skating Club in Morgantown, where he appeared in its annual shows.
Surviving are 27 nieces and nephews and their families. Also surviving is his extended family of Wayne Wolfram, Marshall and Zelda Hawkins, Nick and Jennifer Jack, and Raiko and Todd Goldberg; many friends of Point Marion and in the nautilus, skating, biking and skiing communities; as well the many satisfied customers he served over his years in business.
Deceased are brothers, Arthur, Charles and James; and sisters, Marie, Frances, Louise, Esther and Harriet.
Friends are invited to join his family at the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of a memorial service Friday, April 21, with the Rev. Dr. David R. Boyd, WVU Medicine Spiritual Care, 1Lt. U.S. Army Reserves, (Retired) officiating. Interment follows in the Little Arlington Section of Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Mason-Dixon Figure Skating Club, P.O. Box 308, Dellslow, WV 26531.
