Uniontown
Joseph Lawrence Harshman II., 74, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
He was born June 11, 1948, in Uniontown, to the late Garnet Virginia and Joseph Lawrence Harshman.
He graduated, with the class of 1966, from North Union High School and joined the Air Force on December 12th of the same year.
He married Ora Lee Sampey on April 28, 1967. Larry attended Russian language school at Syracuse University and served from 1968-1970 in West Berlin, Germany, as a Russian Intercept Operator in the 6912th Security Squadron. After being discharged he settled back in Uniontown.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ora Lee; and children, Christy Ann (Jack) Shaw, born in Berlin, and Dawn Lynn (Jerry) Berry; grandchildren: Jacqueline (Rob) Rech, Brandon Shaw, Amanda (Ethan) Mildren, Corrina (Jason) Smalley, Coreen (Jimmy) Tesauro, Jed Berry and Alexandra (Wyatt) Wilson; great-grandchildren: Logan, Evander, Elara, Elijah, Crew and Autumn. He is also survived by loving brothers and sisters-in-law, who were like siblings to him, James (Mary Ellen) Sampey, Marilyn (Bill) McGee, Thomas (Jeannie) Sampey and Darlene (Deano) Pulice; and many nieces and nephews.
He was employed by West Penn Power at Hatfield's Ferry Power Station for 30 years. After retiring from the plant in 2002, he was employed by Stahura Conveyer Products.
He was a gifted artist, photographer and computer guru. He most enjoyed putting together praise and worship videos for local churches. His work can be seen on his YouTube channel, arescuedone, with his most popular video being "Move", which has been viewed over 555,000 times.
A private celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
