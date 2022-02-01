On the wings of a Dove, Joseph Louis Salvi Larko entered heaven suffering complications from lymphoma, at the age of 92. Joseph Louis Salvi Larko was born March 20, 1929, in Royal (Tower Hill #1), to Michele Calvanese-Salvi and Teresa Apicella, immigrants from Italy.
Entering military service at the age of 16, he was a veteran of three wars, World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War, where he was exposed to Agent Orange. Serving our country in the Army as a cook, then re-enlisting with the Air Force for 21 years retiring as a master sargent jet engine technician.
After retirement he served the United States Post Office as a letter carrier for 19 years until medically discharged.
From Joe’s earliest years on up he enjoyed playing intermediate baseball as a pitcher, fishing with his friends and family, working in his wood shop, raising chickens, BBQs and his vegetable gardens. He was kind and generous always putting others first, a devoted and wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
While stationed in Portland, Ore., Joe met his greatest love, his wife, June Ruth “Bug” Singer. They were married March 19, 1952, in Aurora, Nebr., and were together for 45 years. His affection for his daughters, family and friends came next.
Joe is survived by his younger sister, Theresa Larko of Uniontown; daughters, Katherine Johnson of Portland, and Candy (Steve) Canutt of Woodburn, Ore.; granddaughters, Dianna Ezzell of Boise, Idaho, Andrea (Curt) Lane of Omaha, Nebr.; and great-grandchildren, Dara, Kadin, Gavin, Jordin and Tarin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters; brother; and wife, June.
A private service will be held at Belle Passi Cemetery, where he will be interned with his wife with a full military honors ceremony.
