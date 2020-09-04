Footedale
Joseph Louis Smith, 76, of Footedale, passed away, in his home, with his family by his side, Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born March 16, 1944, in Lemgo, Germany, a son of Adam and Josephine Najdek Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Angela Pikulski; and brother Frank Smith.
Joe served his country with the United States Army. Before retiring, he worked as a clerk at Cumberland Mine for 34 years and prior to that he worked in management with American Standard in Buffalo, N.Y.
He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, golfing, being in the mountains, and taking daily rides with his brother, Walter. Joe was an avid gardener. He will be remembered for his kind heart and sense of humor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Chantal Smith; stepchildren Marilyn (Alex) Durogi and Kenneth (Tammy) Murphy; his dear brothers and sisters, Anna Mays, John (Carol) Smith, Bruno Smith, Catherine Petipas, Walter Smith, Stanley (Cindi) Smith; stepgrandchildren Crystal, Jennifer, Ashley and Chelsea; many nieces and nephews; and his loving pet.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the safety of everyone, the family has decided not to have a viewing. A Funeral Mass will be held for family and friends at 10 a.m. Monday, September 7, in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (Footedale worship site), with the Reverend Father William G. Berkey as celebrant. Interment will follow in St Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.