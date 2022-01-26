Brownsville
Joseph M. "Sonny" Crable, 67, of Brownsville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 23, 2022. He was born October 4, 1954, in Franklin Township, a son of Sarah Crable Goryl and the late Joseph M. Crable.
Sonny was an Air Force veteran and retired from US Steel - Clairton Works after 22 years of service.
He adored his grandchildren. Sonny was a jack-of-all-trades and enjoyed working on cars. Sonny loved people; in fact, he never met a stranger and talked with everyone he met. He volunteered his time at Crosskeys and believed in the power of prayer.
Besides his father, Sonny was preceded in death by his first wife, Lora Heck Crable; his stepfather, John Goryl; brother, Alexander Crable; nephews, Jared Crable and Eli Gustovich.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Beverly; daughters, Heather (Tony) Petrovich, Kayla (Billy) Lancaster and Stephanie Crable (Colin Ryan); stepchildren, Miranda (Lee) Means and Tanya Duhon; grandchildren, Hunter, Evan, Emma, Riley, Carson, Reese, Rinley, Logan, Jesse and a future grandson in March; sister, Sarah Jo (John) Gustovich; brother, Gary (Hazel) Crable; also survived by several nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 27, and from 10 until 10:15 a.m. Friday, January 28, when full military rights will be rendered by the American Legion Posts #275, #940, #838. A prayer service will follow at 10:30 a.m. and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, Grindstone, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt officiating.
