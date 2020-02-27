Vanderbilt
Joseph M. Kurtz II, of Vanderbilt, passed away Monday morning, February 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born November 15, 1949, in Connellsville, a son of the late Joseph M. and Anna Rankin Kurtz. He married Sheila Baker Kurtz on July 17, 1976.
Joe was a graduate of Connellsville High School, class of 1967, and the Bowman Technical Institute. Joe was a Mason with the King Solomon Lodge #346, served as a deacon and elder of the East Liberty Presbyterian Church and was an active member and past president of the Connellsville Lions Club. He also had a passion for antique cars and was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America and the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America.
Joe served in the U.S. Army National Guard in the late 1960s, worked at Kurtz Jewelry in Connellsville and retired from Crow, Cork & Seal in 2010. Joe was known for the joy and laughter that he always spread to others. From his quirky jokes to his bright smile, he was able to light up a room and bring laughter to the air.
Joe will be sadly missed by his loving family; his wife of 43 years, Sheila Baker Kurtz; and his son, Justin Kurtz and his wife Kayla of Washington, D.C.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Ruth Mulvihill Kurtz; his grandparents, Albert and Etta Black Kurtz; and his in-laws, J.D. and Katherine Martin Baker.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the RALPH E. GALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 501 Railroad Street, Dawson, 724-529-2611, www.fergusonfunerals.com). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Additional viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in East Liberty Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Vanderbilt, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Pastor David McElroy officiating. Chapel committal service and interment will follow in Dickerson Run Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Connellsville Lions Club, East Liberty Presbyterian Church or Special Olympics. The Connellsville Lions Club will hold a memorial service at 6 p.m. Thursday and the King Solomon Lodge will conduct a memorial service at 7:45 p.m, Thursday, both in the funeral home. Love Lasts Forever!
