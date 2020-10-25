Isabella
Joseph M. Strycula, 96, of Isabella, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, in his home.
He was born September 26, 1924, in Isabella, to the late Andy and Mary Szczurek Strycula.
He was a veteran of World War II and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
He was predeceased by his wife, Helen Noga Strycula; brothers Stanley, John, Paul and Walter; sisters Alice Grake, Mabel Stevens, Pauline Strycula and infant Pauline Strycula.
Joe is survived by his son, Randy Paulovich; two grandchildren, Randy Paulovich and wife Joi, and Danylle Ford and husband Matt; four great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Jaxon Ford, Joshua and Zachary Paulovich.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 26, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. A prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park with full military rites accorded by American Legion Posts 940, 838 and 295.
A special thank you to Christy Spear, Phil and Joyce Angelo, Anna Smith and the nurses and aides with Anova Hospice.
