Joseph M. Valentovich

Uniontown
Joseph M. "Mick" Valentovich, 60, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He was born February 13, 1961, a son of Veronica Briscar Valentovich and the late Joseph R. Valentovich.
He was preceded in death by his brother, David M. Valentovich, in 2019.
In addition to his mother, he is also survived by his sister, Renee Pramuk (Daniel); and brothers, Chris R. Valentovich and James E. Valentovich Sr. (Carole).
Also left to cherish his memory are his nephews, Benjamin J. Pramuk, James E. Valentovich Jr. (Allyson); and nieces, Natalie Pramuk Mowbray (Sean) and Kristin Valentovich Hargnett (Kevin); sister-in-law, Marschia Valentovich; and loving great-uncle to several nieces and nephews. He will also be sadly missed by his beloved dog, Archie.
Joe was a graduate of Laurel Highlands Class of 1979 and California University of Pennsylvania. Upon graduation, he substituted in several area school districts and worked at Sherwin Williams Paints. He was an industrial arts teacher in Uniontown Area School District prior to his retirement from UASD.
Joe was past exalted ruler of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #370 of Uniontown, member of Izaak Walton League of Uniontown and lifetime member of Hutchinson Sportsman's Club. He served in ministries at St. John Evangelist Roman Catholic Church as a lector and usher. He was an avid Steeler and Penguin fan.
Friends will be received in the DONAD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 14, and until 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 15, when prayers of transfer will be held followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Johns Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are mandatory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.