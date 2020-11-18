Joseph Marshall

Brownsville
Joseph “Church” Marshall Jr., 41, of Brownsville, passed away November 16, 2020.
He was born April 7, 1979, the son of LouAnn Muchisko Marshall.
“Church” was a good and kindhearted person who loved to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He will be sadly missed by his mother, LouAnn Marshall of Brownsville; brother, John Dukman and wife Tiffany of Hopwood; four nieces and nephews, John Michael Dukman and wife Miranda, Shyane Dukman, Jacob Dukman and Josiphine Dukman; and two great-nieces, Janelle and Marceline.
A memorial will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. Friday, November 20, at the Labelle firehall.
Professional services and arrangements are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
To sign the guest book log onto www.novakfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.