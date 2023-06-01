Uniontown
Joseph Michael Labuda, II, MD, 64, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, May 29, 2023.
He was born July 1, 1958, in Uniontown.
Joseph was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Michael Labuda; and a brother, Mark Labuda.
Surviving are his loving wife, Tamara "Tammy" Vargo Labuda; three children: sons, Andrew Labuda (fiancee, Kathryn), Dr. Christopher Labuda (fiancee, Kadie Clancy); and daughter, Dr. Elizabeth Labuda; his mother, Mary Ann Paydo Labuda; brothers, David Labuda (Iris) of Va. and Timothy Labuda (Wilma) of Calif.
Joseph graduated from Uniontown High School, Washington and Jefferson College and the West Virginia School of Medicine. He served his residency at Latrobe Area Hospital. Joseph was a member of the American Academy of Family Practice, the Pennsylvania Medical Society and the American Medical Association. He was a board member of the Fayette County Behavioral Health Advisory Board and the Fayette County Behavioral Health Choices Advisory Board.
Joseph was a loving husband, father and son who enjoyed golfing and traveling, his pups, Isabella and Sophia and grandpups, Waffles, Whiskey and Bell Bell, and spending the evening around the bonfire with family. Joe and Tammy were excited to be celebrating their upcoming 40th wedding anniversary.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, when Prayers of Transfer will be said, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.