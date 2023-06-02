Uniontown
Joseph Michael Labuda, II, MD, 64, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, May 29, 2023.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, when Prayers of Transfer will be said, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The Vigil Prayer Service will be on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.