Uniontown
Joseph Michael Labuda II., MD, 64, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, May 29, 2023.
He was born July 1, 1958, in Uniontown.
Joseph was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Michael Labuda; and a brother, Mark Labuda.
Surviving are his loving wife, Tamara Labuda; three children, Andrew Labuda, Dr. Christopher Labuda and Dr. Elizabeth Labuda; his mother, Mary Ann Paydo Labuda; brothers, David Labuda (Iris) of Va. and Timothy Labuda (Wilma) of Calif.; and his pups, Waffles, Whiskey and Bell Bell.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, when Prayers of Transfer will be said, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. Interment in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.