Smock
Joseph Michael Labuda, 87, of Smock, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 23, 1932, a son of the late Andrew and Mary Kalina Labuda.
Also preceding him in death were a son, Mark Labuda; and sisters Dorothy Labuda and Martha Toth.
Joseph served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, retired from Columbia Gas, and was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Perryopolis. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed playing golf when his health enabled him.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Paydo Labuda; three sons, Dr. Joseph Labuda and wife Tamara, David Labuda and wife Iris, and Timothy Labuda and wife Wilma; six grandchildren, Andrew Labuda and friend Kadie, Dr. Christopher Labuda and friend Karlie, Elizabeth Labuda, Ashley Louder and husband Mark, Adam Labuda and wife Tabitha, and Theresa Labuda; and great-grandchildren Maddox and Olivia Louder.
Due to the recent Covid-19 social distancing restrictions, immediate family and close friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25, in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Perryopolis. Please note that due to the coronavirus restrictions, ONLY 25 members of the immediate family will be permitted to enter the church. Interment will follow in St. Hedwig's Cemetery, Smock. Military honors will be accorded graveside by AMVETS General Marshall Post 103, Hopwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Joseph be made to Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, 79 W. Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
