Keeney Row
Joseph Michael Sebesky, 77, of Keeney Row, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born October 27, 1943, in Republic, a son of Paul Sebesky and Dorothy Ann Grega Sebesky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Paul Sebesky Sr.
He is survived by his brother, Paul Leonard Sebesky of Keeney Row; his nieces, Michelle Dingeman (Sebesky), Melissa Dame (Sebesky); and nephew William Paul Sebesky Jr.
Joseph had a long and distinguished career for the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. before retiring and returning back to Republic.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
The KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic, has been entrusted with Joseph's professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
