Uniontown
Joseph "AJ" Molenock, 70, of Georges Township, Uniontown, passed away at home with his loving family by his side.
He was born March 15, 1951 in Uniontown, a son of the late Joseph Molenock and SaValle "Sally" Ruth Hillard Molenock.
Joe was predeceased by his parents; infant son, John Ray Molenock, infant sister, Rhoda Molenock and brother-in-law, John Vicola.
Surviving are his daughter, Kathryn L. Molenock Snyder and her husband Rick of Normalville; son, Joseph C. Molenock of Connellsville; four grandchildren, Kaylee L. Snyder, Steven V. Campbell II, Jasmine Molenock and Joseph C. Molenock Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Cameron L. O'Nell, Caralyn Sueann O'Nell and Connor Eugene Snyder; sister, June Molenock Vicola of New Alexander; nieces and nephews and a step-son, Thomas E. Miller.
Joe was a graduate of Fairchance-Georges High School Class of 1970.
He was employed with and retired from Hittie Paving Company.
Joe attended the Tent Presbyterian Church.
He was a life member of Hutchinson Sportsmen's Club and life member of Westmoreland County Chapter of ABATE.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. The Funeral Service will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Bishop Leonard Tucker officiating.
