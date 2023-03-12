Connellsville
Joseph N. Tacconi, 78, left this earth to be with his Lord Jesus Tuesday, March 7, 2023. He was born December 6, 1944, in Connellsville, a son of Loretta and Joseph Silvo Tacconi, who preceded him in death.
Also preceding him in death were his only sibling, Thomas Tacconi; sister-in-law, Lynn Krofcheck Allen; and his dog buddy, Gussie Tacconi.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Monica Piwowar Tacconi; his son, Joseph Tacconi and wife Kim; daughter, Jennifer Tacconi and fiance Eric Rosenberg; his stepdaughter, Selena Bixler and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Sage Guynn and fiancee Paige McLaughlin, Dylan Bixler and Chloe Bixler; his "other daughter", niece, Renee Reese and husband David; his first wife and mother of his children, Carol Tacconi; brother-in-law, Edward Piwowar and wife Bernadette; sisters-in-law, Gloria Calabro, Mary Ellen DeOrio and husband Joseph; brother-in-law and best buddy, Paul Krofcheck; sister-in-law, Marsha Sneddon and husband Kyle. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and close friends.
Joseph graduated from Connellsville Area High School, where he played football. He served in the United States Air Force.
Joseph was loved by everyone. As a conductor for Amtrak, his staff both loved and respected him. He was always witty and fun. He loved with his whole heart and you could never leave without him telling you to drive safely.
After retiring, he and Monica moved to Arizona, where they lived for 12 years before moving back to Pennsylvania to be closer to children and grandchildren.
Joseph loved Arizona and enjoyed the beautiful weather, blue skies, the many restaurants.
There will be no viewing. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 16, in St. Rita's Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Rita Cemetery, where full military rites will be accorded by members of American Legion Post 301 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 21.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Shriner's Hospital, or Fayette Friends of Animals.
Services are being held under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME LLC, 123 S. 1st Street West Side, Connellsville (724) 628-9033.
To sign the guest registry, visit www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
