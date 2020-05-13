Pleasant Hills
Joseph "Bill" O'Brien, 78, of Pleasant Hills, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Jefferson Hospital.
He retired as an LPN for Conway Lake Nursing Home in Orlando, Fla.
An Air Force veteran serving during the Vietnam War, he was a member of St. Thomas A' Becket Roman Catholic Church in Jefferson Hills, the Knights of Columbus and was a lifetime member of Brentwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1810.
Born May 31, 1941, in Uniontown, he was a son of the late Joseph Leo and Ada Catherine Moxley O'Brien.
He is survived by his partner of 46 years, David A. Lycett of Pleasant Hills; sisters, Mary Ann Welc of Mt. Pleasant and Sheila O'Brien Greer of Connellsville; brothers, Patrick and Jim O'Brien, both of Uniontown; also, nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, visitation was private at the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, Elizabeth. There will be a military funeral at a later date. Private burial was in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
