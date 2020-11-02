Smithfield
Joseph P. Hetz, 80, of Smithfield, died October 29, 2020, in his home.
Mr. Hetz was born April 16, 1940, near Sugar Grove, Monongahela Township, Greene County, a son of the late Stanley L. and Louise Yamrick Hetz.
On November 6, 1971, Joseph married his beloved wife, Anna E. Grmek Hetz, who passed away November 11, 2017.
Mr. Hetz is survived by two children, Stanley M. Hetz of Smithfield and Melissa Shawl (Brian) of Uniontown; three grandsons, William, Brayden and Tristan Shawl.
Deceased, in addition to his wife and parents, are four siblings, Rosemarie Emmanuele, Betty Lincoln, Henry and John Hetz.
Joseph served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1958-1962. In his youth, Joe did barbering. He retired as a coal miner from Duquesne Light Company mine at Greensboro.
In his spare time he liked hunting, fishing, boating and golfing. He built model motorized airplanes also.
Mr. Hetz was a member of the United Mine Workers of America, the Point Marion American Legion and Smithfield Senior Citizens.
Family and friends will be received in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. The service will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Full military rites will be accorded in Greene Country Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Mask wearing and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Smithfield/Fairchance American Legion Auxiliary Post 278 (Chasity Wilson at 724-564-1444).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.