formerly of Uniontown
Joseph P. Tassone, 94, of Oro Valley, Arizona, formerly of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020.
A private visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 24, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. Prayers of Transfer will be said AT 10 a.m. Friday, September 25. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown.
Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Memorial contributions can be made to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.