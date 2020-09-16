Brownsville
Joseph P. Terreta, 69, of Brownsville, died Monday, September 14, 2020.
He was born January 14, 1951, to the late Paul and Angeline Loverdi Terreta.
He graduated from Brownsville High School and married his high hchool sweetheart, Judy Wiland, July 14, 1973.
Joe was an entrepreneur, and for many years he owned and operated a successful construction company. He had a talent for bringing unique ideas to life. In more recent years, he was the proud owner of Jilly's Bar in Hiller, where he was well known and loved. He was a mentor, a helping hand, a creative mind, and a friend to many. Joe was always happy to share his homemade wine or his famous hot pepper mix, engage in a debate or just surrounded by friends. And although he rallied against it, Joe's declining health in recent years took its toll and ultimately his life.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; his daughter, Jamie; and son Joseph "JoJo" and wife Amber; his four grandchildren, Joey, Angelina, Joshua and Maddox; his sisters, Vickie Taylor, Jean and husband Ralph Eisenhuth, Paula Skrobot; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Bunny Moser.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 17, and until 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, when a funeral service will be held, with the Rev. Aleda Menchyk officiating, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. Entombment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
