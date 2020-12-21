Waltersburg
Joseph Paul "JoJo" Gerber, Sr., 72, of Waltersburg, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Uniontown Hospital. He was born on July 13, 1948, in Upper Peanut, a son of the late Steve and Anne Rakushin Gerber.
JoJo was retired from Westinghouse. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors. He was a member of Juanita Sportsman's Club. He loved spending time at the cabin.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce A. Poling Gerber; his grandson, David Gerber; and brother, Rudy Gerber.
Left to cherish his memory is his two sons and a daughter, Joseph Gerber, Jr., Lori (Brian) Goldize, and David (Tina Bittinger) Gerber; grandchildren, Scott (Kristen) Batcho, Kara (Jaryd) Custer, Joey Linderman, Nicole (Kenny) Ward; great- grandchildren, Riley, Landon, and Avery; sister, Barbara Rohaley.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, and a Graveside Service will be held today at 2:30 p.m., Monday, December 21, in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Kenneth Walls. Under Pennsylvania mandate and at the request of the family, Masks are Required and Social Distancing should be adhered to. www.dearthfh.com
