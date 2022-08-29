Masontown, formerly of Greene County
Joseph Paul Gresko, 69, of Masontown, formerly of Greene County, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, August 26, 2022, at WVU Medicine - Uniontown Hospital.
Joe was born in Waynesburg, on May 18, 1953, the son of the late Nicholas and Josephine Gresko.
He was a graduate of Carmichaels Area High School and California University of Pennsylvania. Over the years, Joe worked as a truck driver, coal miner, and was proprietor of the Olde Farm Inn in Dilliner.
Joe is preceded in death by his former wife and mother of their six children, Terri Gresko.
Surviving are his children and their spouses: Gianna (Jim), Nicholas (Dawn), Rachelle (Gary), Regina (Ray), Michael (Ashley) and Thomas (Francisco); nine grandchildren: Amelia and Nathan Thomas, Kendall and Olivia Gresko, Hannah and Taylor Giles, Trinity and Torri Harris, and baby Briggs Gresko due in September; two brothers, Nicholas and Bernard Gresko; one sister, Diana McCombs; as well as nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, with interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local Meals on Wheels program sponsored by the Masontown Senior Center, masontownseniorcenter.com/donate.
