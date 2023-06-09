Masontown
Joseph Paul Matyus, Jr., 72, of Masontown, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
He was born on August 29, 1950, a son of the late Joseph Paul Matyus Sr., and Victoria Frances Marshall Matyus.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jason Matyus Jr.; his in-laws, Joseph and Ann Vargo; and brothers-in-law, Angelo Lutrario and David Vargo.
Joseph was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, in Masontown, the US Steel Golf League, the Masontown Fish and Game Club, and he was the President of the Masontown Water Authority.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, JoAnn Vargo Matyus; children: Joseph Paul Matyus III (Heather), Jason Matyus (Crystal), and Christina Frankenfield (Timothy); grandchildren: Elizabeth Matyus, Joshua Matyus, Catherine Matyus, Zachary Matyus, Ariana Frankenfield and Gabriela Frankenfield; he is also survived by his brother, John Matyus (Marlene); and his sisters, Maryann Ballant (David), and Irene Lutrario; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday June 9, 2023, and until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, when prayers of transfer will be said.
A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish in Masontown.
Interment will follow in Saint Agnes Cemetery, Masontown.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
