Smithfield
Joseph Philip Yasenosky, 90, of Smithfield, passed away May 30, 2020, at Rolling Meadows, Waynesburg.
He was born in Leckrone, February 20, 1930, a son of the late Michael and Anna Spontak Yasenosky.
Joe was a graduate of Fairchance High School and worked the family farm most of his life. He also took care of the Fayette County Vo-Tech School for 15 years as a custodian.
He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Leckrone, now St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown.
Joe enjoyed playing baseball, hunting, fishing, picnicking with his family, planting a garden and flower bed. Marigolds were always included and he enjoyed watching them grow and bloom. In later years he enjoyed watching sports and westerns on TV.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Kathleen Yasenosky; grandson, Bryan Yasenosky; brothers, Michael, John, Andy and George; sisters, Mary, Anna, Olga, infant girl, Rose, Elizabeth and Irene. Joe was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 66 years, Elizabeth Saradi Yasenosky; sons, Michael (Judy) Yasenosky and Jerome (Lorraine) Yasenosky; daughter, Diane (Scott) Knowlton; grandchildren, Elizabeth Thomas, Philip Yasenosky, Adam Knowlton and Matthew Knowlton; special niece, Melani; three great-grandchildren, Nathan, Alyssa and Savannah; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kathy's favorite charity, Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 and until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when Prayers of Transfer will be said. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father William Berkey as Celebrant.
During the visitation and services, social distancing, as a result of the COVID-19 Regulations, will be in effect. Mass of Christian Burial is limited to 25 people.
Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
