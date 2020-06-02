Smithfield
Joseph Philip Yasenosky, 90, of Smithfield, passed away May 30, 2020, at Rolling Meadows, Waynesburg.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 and until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when Prayers of Transfer will be said. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father William Berkey as Celebrant.
During the visitation and services, social distancing, as a result of the COVID-19 Regulations, will be in effect. Mass of Christian Burial is limited to 25 people.
Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
