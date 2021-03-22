Joseph Planiczka

McClellandtown
Joseph "Cookie" Planiczka, 50, of McClellandtown, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was born April 19, 1970, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents; and his father-in-law, Thomas Edward Shutz.
Surviving are his wife of 15 years, Melissa Shutz Planiczka; children Joseph Edward Planiczka and Samantha Josephine Planiczka; parents Carl and Mary Lou Nottingham Planiczka; brother Scott Planiczka; mother-in-law Wanda Shutz; brothers-in-law Thomas E. Shutz Jr. and wife Dee, and Ed Shutz and wife Jaime; and multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Joe loved to go camping. He was a life member of the Hutchinson Sportsmen's Club and a honorary member and firefighter with the Fairchance Volunteer Fire Department.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. The Fairchance Volunteer Fire Department will have a Firefighter's Service at 7:30 p.m. with Last Call being observed. Then at 8:00 p.m., a Time of Remembrance of his life will begin, officiated by Mr. Terry Hagedorn.
