Smithfield
Joseph R. "Ron" Bruzda, 80, of Smithfield, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022. He was born November 25, 1941, in Lambert, a son of the late Joseph and Betty Grimm Bruzda.
He was the husband of 57 years to Joyce Gray Bruzda; father of Ronald E. Bruzda of Charleroi, Colony Bruzda (Shawn Suter) of Uniontown and Amy (Chris) Taylor of Yorba Linda, Calif.; grandfather of Aubrey and Brayden Taylor; brother of Nancy Bruzda of Uniontown and Karen (James) Goodwin of Ohiopyle; uncle of Lori Scott of Hopwood and Todd Bruzda of Uniontown.
Ron was enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1962 and worked at the Pentagon.
He was a financial planner and tax preparer, enjoyed hunting, skeet shooting and riding quads / atv's, was a member of the Fayette Gun Club and the Barton Hollow Hunting Club. He was well known and a friend to many.
Per his request services are private.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice staff including: Heather, Mike, Nicole, Trish, Denise, Lauren, Taryn, Tiffany and Eric.
Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
