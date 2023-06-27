Joseph R. Rygiel Jr.

Perryopolis
Joseph R. "Joe" Rygiel Jr., 68, of Perryopolis, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 28, 1955. in Charleroi, a son of Attorney Joseph R Rygiel Sr. and Erma M Tonozzi Rygiel.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis.
Joe was a partner with his brother, Stan in Rygiel Excavating for the last 46 years in Fayette City.
He was an enthusiastic car collector, loved watching NHRA drag racing and was an avid Steelers fan and season ticket holder.
He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Jamie Lynne Rygiel of York; brother, Stanley A Rygiel and wife Kathy of Fayette City; niece, Kristie Rygiel Debor and husband Matthew; nephew, Greg Buretz and wife Melissa; niece, Jennifer Koliscak and fiance Joe Stein; great- nephew, Ryan Buretz; great-nephew, Adam Buretz; great-niece, Lorey Buretz; great- niece, Madelyn Kolisack; great-nephew, Luke Koliscak.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, in ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City.
www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 30, in the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, Belle Vernon, with Fr. Michal Crookston officiating.
Interment will follow in the Belle Vernon Cemetery, Belle Vernon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fayette City Vol. Fire Co. or the American Cancer Society.
