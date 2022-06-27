formerly of
Lemont Furnace
Joseph R. Wallace, 81, of Streetsboro, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio. Joe was born August 28, 1940, in Lemont Furnace, to the late Raymond M. and Velma M. Dean Wallace.
Joe retired from the BF Goodrich, previously known as Cleveland Pneumatic Tool.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; and son, Roger.
Survivors include his children, Joseph Wallace Jr., Alison Wallace, Tina Schuster, and Beth (Jim) Hartwig; 13 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren; along with five brothers, one sister, and many nieces and nephews, whom he loved greatly.
Joe was an avid hunter, fisherman, and NASCAR enthusiast. He enjoyed Studebakers and other old-style cars.
Calling hours were from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, in the SHORTS SPICER CRISLIP FUNERAL HOME, Streetsboro Chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 27, with the Rev. Bill Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Streetsboro.
Condolences and memories of Joe may be shared with his family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.