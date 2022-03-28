Markleysburg
Joseph Raymond Thibodeau, 73, of Markleysburg, passed away tragically in an automobile accident Thursday, March 17, 2022. He was born April 7, 1948, in Moncton N.B., Canada, a son of Emiele and Imelda Toirier Thibodeau.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Thibodeau; and sister, Vera Bruce.
Joe proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam War. He later worked as a foreman for Asplundh Tree Service and enjoyed gardening, woodworking and carving.
He is survived by his daughter, Jessie Thibodeau; grandson, Sebastian Thibodeau of Virginia; two brothers, Paul Thibodeau and Michel Thibodeau; and sister, Lydia Babineau, all of Canada; his trusted friend and caregiver, Jackie Scott of Bruceton Mills, W.Va.; and his faithful companions, Coco and Snow.
Joe’s professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, where full military rights and honors will be accorded by the George C. Marshall Amvets Post 103 of Hopwood at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
