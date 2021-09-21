Fairchance
Joseph Robert Angel Sr., 88, of Fairchance, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, in his home, with his family.
Joseph was born March 13, 1933, to John and Stephania Balas Angel of Collier.
Joseph was predeceased by his parents; his eldest sister, Anna Budner; brothers, John, Stanley, Isadore, Andrew, Albert; and youngest sister Marcella Standish; and great-grandson Dave Michael.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Isa Mae Whoolery Angel; daughters, Linda (Larry) Dice of Fairchance and Deborah (Richard) Stillwagon of Fairchance; son, Joseph Jr. (Carol) of Collier; brother, Francis of Dover, Del.; and sister-in-law, Veta Krischbaum Angel of Smithfield; grandchildren, Larry J. Dice, Jana (Thomas) Detrick, David (Lori) Dickerson, Bryanna Angel, Lori (Adam) Kelley, Joseph III (Brittany) Angel, Matthew (Amber) Angel; great-grandchildren, Jacob (Marissa) Salisbury, Caitlin Angel, Tristan Dickerson, David Dickerson, Justin Angel, Thomas Detrick, Maelee Detrick, Bella Kelley, Nathan Skelton, Brooke Kelley, Austin Angel, Dakota Angel, Mackenzie Angel, Paisley Dickerson, Shyanne Angel; great-great-grandchildren, Easton Joseph Salisbury and Novalee Dickerson; and many special nieces and nephews.
Joseph served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1955 and received the following medals during his time: Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.
He then served in the Army, reaching the rank of 1st Sgt, 1963 until his retirement until 1993. During that tenure, Joseph received many medals, awards and decorations.
Pappy Joe, as he was so affectionately known by so many, was an avid hunter and looked forward to going with the boys. He enjoyed telling stories of the early days, playing cards, being an auctioneer at the Angel-Balas reunions, passing out the Christmas presents, watching sports, and solving even the toughest of crossword puzzles. If you knew Pappy Joe, you knew just how proud he was of all of his grandkids. They were the light of his life. You did not have to be blood to have a Pappy Joe, it's just who he was. He was the kindest of souls and loved by all.
Joseph was blessed to have the best of caretakers and the family wants to extend many thanks to the hospice nurses and Macie Moccaldi.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday, September 23, with the Reverend Pete Malik officiating, in WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. Graveside service and full military rights at Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairchance following. The family would like to invite family and friends to join them for dinner at the Fairchance Firehall (Small Side) after the graveside service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.