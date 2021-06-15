Donora
Joseph Rodriguez, 99, of Donora, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Cambridge Creekside Senior Living in Charleroi, with his loving family by his side.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second Street Extension, Carroll Township / Donora, PA 15033, (724) 379-6900, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew the Apostle Parish Donora Campus, with the Rev. Fr. Kevin Dominik celebrating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela.
