Dunbar
Joseph S. Colamartino, 85, of Dunbar, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021. He was born June 28, 1936 in New York, N.Y., a son of the late Sergio and Edith Olympia Colamartino.
Joseph retired in 2011 from the former Anchor Hocking Glass (presently Crown, Cork and Seal) after 57 years of service. During his time with Anchor Hocking Joseph was a Die Setter and Group Leader.
Joseph was a lifelong resident of Monarch. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending quality time with his longtime loving wife. Joseph was a wonderful father, who loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy Basinger Colamartino; a son, Joseph S. Colamartino, Jr. and wife Janyce; a daughter, Susan K. Medvec and husband Doug; three grandchildren, Hannah Colamartino Doty and husband Jason, Mara Lynn Colamartino Ricco and husband Rick, and Kerry Joseph Medvec; great-grandchildren, Callen Doty, Wyatt Ricco, Camille Ricco; and one sister, Emilia Colamartino Davis of Hayesville, N.C.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was predeceased by a sister, Dorthy Colamartino Spittal.
Friends will be received in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville (724) 628-9033 from 1 to 4 p.m., on Wednesday.
Interment will be private. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
