Bobtown
Joseph S. Danko Jr., 68, a lifelong resident of Bobtown, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in the Washington Hospital.
Born December 1, 1952, in Waynesburg, he was a son of the late Catherine G. Orban Danko and Joseph Danko Sr.
A 1972 graduate of Mapletown High School, he was a coal miner, having worked at the Shannopin Mine in Bobtown.
Joe was a member of the St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church and the United Mine Workers of America. In his spare time, he loved spending time outside hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Ruth Hopwood Danko; two sons and their wives, Joseph III and Mary Danko, and Christopher and Sheanna Danko, all of Bobtown; four grandchildren, Hayley Lynn, Anna Rose, Joseph IV and Kenzi Eileen; a brother, Bernie Danko, and two sisters, Susan Radcliff and Denise Desmet, all of Bobtown.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Patty Danko Lawhorne.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 13. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14, in the St. Ignatius Worship Site of St. Matthias Parish, Bobtown, with the Rev. Fr. Al McGinnis as celebrant. Interment follows in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.
