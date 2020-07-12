Uniontown
Joseph S. "Joe" David, 70, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Joe was born July 18, 1949, a son of Simon David and Anna Stepanik David.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Baxter; brothers Simon David and John David; and his nephew, Ronald David.
He is survived by his brother, Fred "Hawk" David Sr.; his niece, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Joe was friends with everyone. He was one of the kindest people in the world. He loved shooting pool, playing pinball and socializing. He loved watching Western and old movies and he could name every actor in the old movies. He will be deeply missed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. Visitation will be private for family only.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, July 11, in Saint George Maronite Catholic Church, with Father Aaron J. Sandbothe as celebrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.