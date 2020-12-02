Uniontown
Joseph S. Marian, 77, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Wednesday, September 29, 1943, in Bitner.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Virginia Capan; brothers Dominic and Philip Marian.
Joe was a member of Saint Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, the former Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 47 of Uniontown, and American Legion, New Salem.
He was a machinist by trade and worked at USS National Tube Works in McKeesport. He was also employed as a maintenance man at the Heritage and Poplar Lane Court Senior Living.
Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends, golfing, playing cards, vacationing at the beach, gardening, taking trips to the casino, listening to his music, and drinking a beer on the back porch. Joe dearly loved his grandchildren and was always there for their school and sporting events. He was a compassionate man with a soft spot in his heart for children and the elderly.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife and caregiver of 53 years, Mary Anne, whom he married in 1967; children Joseph S. Marian Jr. and wife Kelly, Marissa Stevenson and husband Ed, Michele Kuhn and husband Andy; grandchildren Santino, Giovani, Alexa, Amyah, Angelo and Nico. He is also survived by his sister, Rose Marie Romano; brothers Patsy Marion and wife Patricia, James Marian and wife JoAnn; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Darla, Betty, Robin, Bri, Heather and Pastor Mike from Amedisys Hospice for assisting in keeping Joe at home with his family. The family also wishes to pass on special thanks to Tim and Regina for their support of Mary Anne through her journey with Joe.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private visitation was held in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401
A Funeral Mass was held in Saint Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown.
Interment followed in Mount Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations in Joe’s memory be made to a favorite charity.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
