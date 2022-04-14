Uniontown
Joseph S. Miller, 55, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born July 24, 1966, in Uniontown, a son of the late Joseph Wilczynski and Frances Miller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Roger, Harry and Paul Miller.
Joseph was employed as a roofer by Tech Sets. He attended Uniontown High School and received Associate Degrees in both Drafting and Computer Aided Drafting from Triangle Tech.
He enjoyed fishing, computers, video games, camping and spending time outdoors.
Left to cherish Joseph's memory are his daughter, Amanda Slezak (Joe) of Youngstown and Ashley Flanagan (Ashlee) of Mt. Airy, Md.; brother, John Miller (Valerie) of Hopwood; grandchildren, Austin Slezak and Jaiden Slezak; and significant other, Sarah Kulenovic.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Joseph's life, Thursday, April 14, with the Rev. Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will be private.
Donations, in memory of Joseph, can be made to "The Arc" at thearc.org.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
