Uniontown
Joseph Thomas Richey, 74, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 21, 2022, in his residence at Marquis Gardens Place. He was born August 7, 1948, in Uniontown, a son of the late Major John J. Richey, USAF Ret. and Josephine Davis Richey.
Joe was a member of St. George Maronite Church, and for many years shared in the operation of his family's restaurant, deli, catering and bakery businesses.
Joe was loved by everyone who knew him. He had a gentle soul and a huge heart. He always put others needs before his own. He demonstrated great compassion and empathy throughout his entire life. He played an active role in organizations offering service and support to his fellow humans. His siblings have great pride in Joe's life journey and his accomplishments. We are so sad to lose him, but be certain he won't be far from our hearts.
He will be deeply missed by his brothers and sisters, John Randolph Richey and wife Joanne of Uniontown, Clare Richey Meehan and husband William of Pittsburgh, Barbara Richey Chait and husband Gerald of Pittsburgh, James Matthew Richey and wife Donna of West Palm Beach, Fla.; nieces and nephews, William Phillip Meehan, Jr. and wife Alyssa Vance Meehan of Lexington, Ky., Sarah Meehan Parker, husband Stanley Parker and their son, Davis William Parker of Pittsburgh; Benjamin Milton Chait and husband Agostino Guerro of New York, and Hanna Richey Chait of Fort Worth, Texas; and cousin, C.H. Swan of Jacksonville, Fla.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public visitation. Family and friends are asked to attend a celebration of his life at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 10, in the STEPHEN R. HAKYFUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. The Rev. Father Aaron J. Sandbothe will officiate the Ghinnaz.
In lieu of other tributes, please make contributions, in his memory, to Fayette County Community Action Agency, Inc. Food Bank, 108 Beeson Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401 or at fccaa.org.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.