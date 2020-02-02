Uniontown
Joseph Thornton West, Jr., 88, of Uniontown passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army. Joe will have a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA. THE BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with Joe’s professional funeral arrangments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.