Joseph Trenker

Dunbar
Joseph "Joe" Trenker, 94, of Dunbar, passed away, June 6, 2022 in Walnut Ridge Memory Care, Greensburg.
Joe was born in Dunbar on April 22, 1928, to the late Harry Trenker and the late Ruth Laughery Trenker.
He worked at North Fayette County Municipal Authority for many years until his retirement. He attended St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in Dunbar; was a former member of Dunbar Borough Council and was a life long member of the Dunbar Volunteer Fire Company.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Don) Clements; grandchildren: Shawn Clements and his fiancee, Donna Hartley and Jason (Kristy) Clements; great-grandchildren: Andrew (Caitlyn) Clements, Kaitlin Clements, Mason Clements, Alexis Clayton, Pollyanna Hartley and Gideon Hartley.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Gwendolyn Frederick Trenker; and his siblings: Harry "Sonny" Trenker, Louis "Bud" Trenker, Louise Brown, Mildred Renninger and Alda Hair.
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022. A blessing service to follow with Father Paul Lisik officiating.
Private interment will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home facebook page @burhanscrouse.
