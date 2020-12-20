Joseph V. DeCarlo

Rowes Run
Joseph V. "Joe" DeCarlo, 90, of Rowes Run, passed peacefully Friday, December 11, 2020.
The son of the late Frank and Victoria Laratta, Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Johanna Mesaros and infant son Gerome Joseph; brothers, Oresto "Butch" DeCarlo, Republic, Frank "Buggs" DeCarlo, Filbert, Pierino "Fudge" DeCarlo, Newboro; and sister, Anna "Nanny" DeCarlo Havanets, Seatontown.
Survived by sister, Catherine "Cattie" DeCarlo Geleti, Parlin N.J. Loving father of Alyce Katsur (Steve), Pittsburgh, and Albert DeCarlo (Machelle), Pittsburgh. Cherished grandfather to Rachael Katsur Boyett, Stephanie, Sophia, and Noah DeCarlo.
Joseph faithfully attended St. Peter's and St. Cecilia Roman Catholic churches, was a graduate of Redstone High School's Class of 1949, and a foundrymen with Rockwell International for over 35 years. He was a proud veteran, and retired Master Sergeant with the US Air Force Reserve, where he served during the Korean Conflict.
Joe enjoyed spending time with his fellow Airmen from the 911 Airlift Wing, traveling, golfing, and his morning coffee with friends. Joe was treasured by his family and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Friends and family are invited to a Requiem Mass at 12 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at St. Peters Catholic Church, Brownsville; followed by interment with Military Rites at Lafayette Memorial Park, with rites accorded by The AMVETS Post 103. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to charities of your choice in honor of Joe's memory.
