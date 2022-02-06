formerly of
Joseph V. Markus, 95, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, January 26, 2022, in the Douglas T. Jacobson Veterans' Home in Port Charlotte, Fla. He was born August 2, 1926, in Lemont Furnace, the youngest child of the late Ignatius and Frances Barkovic Markusic.
Immediately upon graduation from North Union High School in 1944, Joseph joined the United States Army and proudly served in World War II on the Western Front, where his unit was instrumental in the Battle of the Bulge and the U.S. occupation in Germany.
Following his military service, he became a self-employed mechanic and owner of Joe Markus Auto Service in Lemont Furnace until his retirement and relocation to Cape Coral, Fla.
Joseph was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Catholic Church in Uniontown, and after moving to Florida, he and his wife were founding members of St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church in Cape Coral.
Joseph was also a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1275 in Uniontown, in which he served as Grand Knight, Faithful Navigator, and District Deputy for many years.
Joseph was most proud of his loving family, his Catholic faith, his Croatian heritage, and his service to his country. He enjoyed going to the beach for sunsets, taking boat rides, and playing cards and bingo; but the greatest joy of his life was spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 67 years, Shirley Workman Markus; his four daughters, Joanne Hackney, Bernadette Markus, Regina Buckley and husband Joel, Maria Grumley and husband Bob; his five grandsons, Jason Santore, Benjamin Santore, Don Hatfield, Jordan Buckley and wife Jennah, Sam Buckley; and his two great-granddaughters, Isabella Santore and Ava-Jane Santore.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Richard Hackney; one sister, Mary Allison; four brothers, Charles, John, Frank, Edward, and a brother in infancy. Joseph was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Following a private family viewing and funeral Mass, Joseph will be laid to rest, with full military honors, at the Coral Ridge Cemetery in Cape Coral, Fla.
The Markus family would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated caregivers and staff at the Douglas T. Jacobson Veterans' Home for their tremendous love, care, and compassion. We will be eternally grateful.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans' Home Residents Fund, 21281 Grayton Terrace, Port Charlotte, FL 33954.
