Brownsville
Joseph V. Rioli, 65, of Brownsville, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, with his beloved family at his side.
He was born March 19, 1955, in Brownsville, a son of the late Albert and Katherine Libertini Rioli.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Mark Costello; father-in-law Edward Crowe.
Joe was employed as a custodian for 33 years for the Brownsville Area School District.
He loved camping, gardening, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Melissa Crowe Rioli; two daughters, Beth Costello and her son, Mark, and Brittany Rioli and her daughter, Brynn; sister Nancy Johnson and husband Brian and their children, Tim and Rachel of Brownsville; and mother-in-law Marlene Crowe.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 21. Additional Visitation will be held from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Tuesday, December 22, in The Calvary Church of The Nazarene, 73 Promised Land Drive, Coal Center, PA 15423, with Pastor Rodney Johnson officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
Under Pennsylvania mandate, masks are required and visitation will be limited to 10 people. Please limit your visitation time with the family to allow other family and friends to visit. The family would like to thank you in advance for your understanding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.