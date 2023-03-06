Cogan Station
Joseph V. Trupkovich, of Cogan Station, died Monday, February 20, 2023.
His strength and courage during his illness was an inspiration to those around him. He loved and was loved by everyone who knew him.
He leaves behind a brother, Thomas S. Trupkovich; and close friend, Elaine M. Decker.
Visitation and funeral mass were held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 800 W. Central Ave., South Williamsport.
Services in care of JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME, Herminie, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.