Fairbank
Joseph “Junior” Vernon Jr., 66, of Fairbank, passed away suddenly Sunday, February 12, 2023, in WVU Uniontown Hospital.
He was born April 1, 1956, in Brownsville, a son of Joseph Sr. and Betty Norman Vernon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Art Vernon, Bill Vernon, Charlotte Vernon, Carol Hull and Timothy Vernon; two grandchildren, Justin Joseph Jordan and Alisha Jean Wingard.
Junior was the owner of Allibies Bar in Fairbank, and a self-proclaimed “grill master” who enjoyed catering. He was a life member of Fairbank Rod and Gun Club and numerous other sportsman’s clubs.
The family would especially like to thank the Newboro Indian Club and their members for everything they did Sunday evening for him.
Junior enjoyed being around people, especially his family, and died doing what he enjoyed most - having a good time.
He is survived by his wife, Cherie Hlatky Vernon; children, Stacey Lee Show (Nick) of Hiller, Barbi Vernon of Tower Hill #2, Brian Vernon (Angela) of Fairbanks, Amanda Jo Vernon (Austin) of Hiller, Amber D. Beard (Jon) of Fairbank; grandchildren, Jessica, Alison, Haley, Kristina, Skylar, Zaia, Dylan, Desiree, Morgan, Albrie, Landon, Kaydence (Brat) and Jaxin; many loving great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Judy and Grizz Harris, Rich and Rachel Vernon, Gladys and Jim Wellington, Scott Vernon and Candie, Jeremy and Nikki Vernon, Crystal Vernon; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; special baby momma, Jean Show; and a special bromance and friend, Mark “Batovan” Batovsky; his beloved dogs, JoJo and Stella.
Joseph’s family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, February 16, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, 19 Legion Street, Republic.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
