Uniontown
Joseph W. Thomas of Nashville, Tenn., formerly of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Nashville General Hospital, Nashville. He was born October 9, 1955, in Uniontown, a son of Patricia Minnick Thomas and the late Paul Thomas Jr.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Greg L. Adams.
Joe was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School. He was proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps from 1977 to 1983, where he served as a sergeant.
Left to cherish Joe’s life are his mother, Patricia A. Thomas; siblings, Dr. Barbara Ackerman, Paul W. Thomas and wife Melinda, Linda Sue Giannopoulos, Laura Griffin, Robin Johnson and husband Mark, Karen T. Adams and Renee A. Thomas.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC. The funeral service will be private for immediate family only. Pastor Mike Lyons will be officiating.
Full military rites will be accorded at the Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home following the service.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
